Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 218,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 265,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

