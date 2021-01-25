Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Shares Up 31.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares shot up 31.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$24.75. 202,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 200,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

