NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Somerset Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $86.02. 72,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,317. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.