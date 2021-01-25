Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,743. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

