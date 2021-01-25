Kwmg LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. 57,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,958. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

