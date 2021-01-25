Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 50,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maximus makes up 2.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Maximus were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

