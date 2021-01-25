Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $3,499,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

