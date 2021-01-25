Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $7.96 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.89.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.43. 5,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,462. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $177.73. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

