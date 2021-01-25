Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,897 shares of company stock valued at $45,806,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.