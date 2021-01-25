LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $222.06. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,971. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

