Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Holdings Lifted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,578. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

