Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 15,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.87. 44,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,625. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

