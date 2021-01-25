New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,507 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,507 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $426,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.83. The company had a trading volume of 79,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

