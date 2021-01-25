Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 13,375 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

WMS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. 2,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

