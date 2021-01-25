-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.
Shares of SIOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 9,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,584. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
