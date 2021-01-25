-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 9,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,584. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.