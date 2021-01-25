GHOST (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,257.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. GHOST has a total market cap of $925,327.45 and approximately $299,257.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

