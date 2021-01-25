Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,144.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.