Qcash Market Cap Hits $71.52 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Qcash token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and approximately $714.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052424 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00124800 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00071916 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263226 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00066427 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037060 BTC.
Qcash Token Profile
<div class=. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC and its Facebook page is accessible <a rel='nofollow' href='https://www.facebook.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.