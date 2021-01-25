Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.04. 42,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

