Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.51. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $76.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

