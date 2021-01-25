Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.26. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 492 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.55 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

