Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.03. 29,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

