Kwmg LLC Sells 11,972 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. 170,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

