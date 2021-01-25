iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Kwmg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

