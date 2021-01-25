Kwmg LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,821. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

