Kwmg LLC Buys 11,790 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Monday. 3,081,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

