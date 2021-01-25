L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in L Brands by 145.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 436,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

LB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.24. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,729. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

