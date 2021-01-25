Kwmg LLC Buys 932 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

PB stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,457. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

