Kwmg LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. 67,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

