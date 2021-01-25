Blockstack (STX) Market Capitalization Hits $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

