Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $235.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Proto Labs traded as high as $205.37 and last traded at $202.44, with a volume of 3224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

