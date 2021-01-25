Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 221,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 49,332 call options.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.
About Nokia
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.
Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.