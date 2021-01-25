Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 221,996 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 49,332 call options.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,716,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Nokia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nokia by 34.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 740,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

