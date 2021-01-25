Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Boosted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 216,195 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,612,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.71. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,504. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.