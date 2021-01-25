Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.