Aion (AION) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $38.57 million and $6.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,458.78 or 1.00041898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00322707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00686097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00152516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

