Midas Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00006379 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $4,044.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 296.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.