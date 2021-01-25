Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 914 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,099,520. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

