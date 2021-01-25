Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $239.32. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

