Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. YETI makes up 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in YETI by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $71.86. 7,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

