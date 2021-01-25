Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

EELV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,300. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

