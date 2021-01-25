Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

