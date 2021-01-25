Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Facebook stock traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $276.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The firm has a market cap of $788.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.