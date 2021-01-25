Somerset Trust Co Sells 115 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 219.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Waste Connections by 16.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 13.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

