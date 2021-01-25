Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,833. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

