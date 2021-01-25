RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in RLI were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $68,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.74. 1,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

