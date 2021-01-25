Somerset Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

PSCH stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.85. 755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,936. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $187.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

