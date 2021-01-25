Tap Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Tap has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $16,294.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

