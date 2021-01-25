Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head to Head Review

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 2.88 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Skillz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Data Storage and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 1 5 0 2.83

Skillz has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57% Skillz N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data Storage beats Skillz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes. The company's Skillz operates as a tournament platform where mobile gamers can use their skills to compete for cash and prizes. Skillz Inc. was formerly known as Lookout Gaming LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

