Head to Head Analysis: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) versus Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN)

Affinity Networks (OTCMKTS:AFFN) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Networks and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 1 4 0 2.80

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Affinity Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Networks and PowerFleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $81.92 million 3.09 -$10.96 million ($0.12) -67.75

Affinity Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Networks and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Networks N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -8.99% -4.15% -1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Affinity Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Networks Company Profile

Affinity Networks, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of electronic solutions. The company's services include systems integration and development, broadband wireless networking, Internet/intranet and database software, emergency preparedness planning, network security and management, Internet portal development, communication network engineering, critical infrastructure mapping, simulation and modeling, asset tracking and management, biometric systems/information assurance, geographic information systems, digital surveillance and security systems, and IT staff augmentation and support. It serves government and commercial customers primarily in the healthcare, homeland security, law enforcement, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Satelinx International, Inc. and changed its name to Affinity Networks, Inc. in August 2007. Affinity Networks is based in Arlington, Virginia.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its product under the PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

