8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NYSE EGHT opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $66,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in 8X8 by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

